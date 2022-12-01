Who is Jose Abreu's wife? Meet Maria Abreu

Jose Abreu is the newest member of the Houston Astros. The Cuban-born star will be departing the Chicago White Sox after signing a 3-year deal worth $58.5 million with the defending champs.

Abreu first signed with the White Sox as an international free agent out of Cuba in 2014. That year, he hit 36 home runs and 107 RBIs to earn the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

Ari Alexander @AriA1exander Jose Abreu came by and shook hands with every kid in the dugout at Minute Maid Park



Indeed, over his 9 seasons with the White Sox, Abreu has become part of the furniture, and the fans will miss him. The 6'3 first baseman is leaving as number 10 on the list of all-time White Sox hitters with 1,445 hits.

Abreu will have to sort out his position with his new team. The Astros already have a solid first baseman in Yuli Gurriel. It is unclear if manager Dusty Baker will move one of them to the DH position, or split the position between the pair.

Making the move south with Abreu will be his wife, Maria. Maria defected from Cuba with Jose in 2013, originally going to Haiti before making more permanent plans to settle in the United States.

Maria keeps a very low profile and is not found on any social media sites. She and Jose Abreu have a son, named Dariel, who was just a child when they left Cuba. No doubt it will be a big change for him as he tries to make new friends in Houston.

Abreu wears the number 79 so that his mother, Daysi, will immediately recognize him. Abreu has been alone with his wife in America since his defection. His family is still in his home town of Cruces, in central Cuba.

Jose Abreu will make a mark on his new team

Abreu is one of the best first basemen in the game. He is now part of an infield team that includes Alex Bregman, Jeremy Pena, Jose Altuve and fellow Cuban Yuli Gurriel. Whatever the arrangement turns out to be, he and Maria will be welcomed to Houston with open arms.

