Who is Jose Bautista's wife, Neisha Croyle? A glimpse into the personal life of retiring Blue Jays hero

On August 11, Jose Bautista signed a one-day contract with the Toronto Blue Jays to finish off his monumental career. After having witnessed Baustista single handedly win games for their team for a decade, fans were thrilled to have him back.

Born in the Dominican Republic in 1980, Bautista made his MLB debut as a member of the 2004 Baltimore Orioles. He was traded to the Pirates one year later where he would appear in his first full season. In 2006, Bautista played 117 games for Pittsburgh, hitting .235/.335/.420 with 16 home runs and 51 RBIs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2008, he was again traded, this time to the Toronto Blue Jays. Although he began the season on the bench, Jose Bautista credits work done by then-hitting coach Dwayne Murphy as a major reason why his swing improved drastically.

In 2010, Jose Bautista hit a league-best 54 home runs, alongside 124 RBIs to notch his first All-Star team, a Silver Slugger, and a fourth-place finish in MVP voting. A year later, Bautista led the league in home runs again with 43, in addition to walks, slugging percentage and OPS.

However, Bautista's most notorious moment came in the 2015 ALDS against the Texas Rangers. In response to a 3-run bomb to put his team ahead 6-3 in a pivotal game, Bautista flipped his bat in a fashion that Blue Jays fans will never forget.

In 2017, Jose Bautista married Neisha Croyle. Although not much is known about Croyle, she is thought to be a Toronto native who met Bautista during his time playing for the Blue Jays. At the time of their lavish West Palm Beach wedding, which was attended by many of Bautista's teammates, the two were flanked by hundreds of teammates, family and friends.

Jose Bautista's name will live in Toronto forever

In addition to crushing bombs with ease, Bautista also devoted himself to various causes during his time in Toronto through his eponymously named charity. Although Bautista inked a one-day contract, he is unlikely to be in the lineup as the Blue Jays take on the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Instead, Bautista will be honored in an extensive pregame ceremony that will aim to document his time and contributions to the organization. We may not know what is next for Neisha and Jose Bautista, but should he want a job in the Blue Jays' front office, it is likely they will accept him with open arms.