Who is Josh Lowe's girlfriend, Anna Spencer? A glimpse into the personal life of Tampa Bay Rays outfielder

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder, Josh Lowe's girlfriend, Anna Spencer hails from Tallahassee, Florida. Anna Spencer was born to Barbara and Mark Spencer on August 1, 1997, and she has an elder sister named Mary Elizabeth Spencer. Spencer graduated from Florida State University in 2019.

Following her graduation, she worked in marketing at Claire-ity: TV Show and SoulCycle Inc.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Currently, Anna Spencer works as a Senior Sales Executive at Medical Diagnostic Laboratories since 2021. Previously, she interned at Skydance, a prominent Hollywood production company while still in college.

Going by Josh's Instagram feed, it is evident that she started dating the MLB outfielder in February 2021, a couple of months before Lowe made his big league debut on September 8, 2021, against Boston Red Sox.

"That home run looked pretty good on you." - Anna Spencer

Ever since Anna has stuck by Josh's side. She was also spotted at the ballpark cheering for her partner on the day Lowe made his MLB debut.

"27,000 people in this stadium and I’m just lookin at you... Happy MLB debut my love, you deserve everything coming to you 💙." - Anna Spencer

Here are some more photos of the young couple:

It has been two years already and the pair seems to be head over heels in love.

Josh Lowe is in the spotlight for his stellar performance in the Bays versus Yankees game

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Josh Lowe #15 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a home run in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 11, 2023, in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays were able to secure an 8-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday by hitting important shots, and Josh Lowe helped lead the way with a personal record of five RBI, including a home run.

“There's no reason for people to not think that. We're capable of this, as we've shown,” Josh Lowe said.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Casual 5 RBI night for Josh Lowe Casual 5 RBI night for Josh Lowe https://t.co/Eb0rbWvFE2

"Casual 5 RBI night for Josh." - Talkin' Baseball

In 2022, Josh played 52 matches for the Rays and achieved a batting average of .221 along with an on-base percentage of .284 and a slugging percentage of .343. He also hit 2 home runs and drove in 13 RBIs.

Poll : 0 votes