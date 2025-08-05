  • home icon
Who is Kenny Acuña? Meet Ronald Acuña Jr.'s youngest brother, set to sign $3,000,000 deal with NL East team

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Aug 05, 2025 01:25 GMT
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals - Source: Imagn
With Kenny Acuna, all four of the Acuna brothers will be part of professional baseball (Source: Imagn)

Talent seems to run thick in the Acuna family. Ronald Acuna Jr.'s youngest brother, Kenny, is expected to make the big splash when he is eligible for international free agency in 2028. He is said to have had a verbal agreement with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Last year, ahead of the 2024 season, several outlets reported that the NL East's Phillies were the favorites to sign Kenny. He wasn't even a teenager when the news broke. Now at 14 years of age, he is reportedly set to sign a $3 million contract with the team in 2028.

International amateur bonus pool signings have to be at least 16 before they can join the respective MLB organizations. However, all teams have multiple verbal agreements with young players picked up by their talent scouting departments.

Not many details are known about his personal life. Acuna, at 14, already has a strong Instagram presence with over 44,000 followers. He regularly posts clips of his tryouts on the page.

When signed, Kenny will become the fourth Acuna brother to join an MLB organization. All three of his elder brothers, Ronald, Luisangel and Bryan are in different stages of their MLB careers.

Ronald Acuna is an established star with the Atlanta Braves organization. He is a National League MVP winner from the 2023 season and a 5x All-Star. After returning from injury this season, he is hitting at .306 with 14 home runs and 26 RBIs from 55 games.

Luisangel Acuna is currently a mover between the major leagues and the Triple-A in the New York Mets organization. He is hitting at .239 in the MLB in 2025 from 159 at-bats. He had a 12-game stint with the Syracuse Mets as well.

Bryan Acuna is currently signed to the Minnesota Twins. They signed in January 2022 to a minor league contract. His latest appearance was in the Single-A League for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

Kenny Acuna's impressive statistics from Perfect Game Showcase highlight special talent

Kenny Acuna made his first appearance at the plate during a Perfect Game Showcase this year. As per their database, Kenny completed a 60-year dash in sub-7 seconds with a 1.57-second 10-yard split. He has an arm that throws at 85 mph, while the exit velocity of his bat was recorded to be 86 mph. All of these were well above the 2029 Perfect Game Class average.

A place where the teen needs development is his bat swing. His maximum barrel speed of 61.1 mph, maximum impact momentum of 21.9, was just above the class average. He ranked in the top 82.00% percentile of maximum acceleration.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
