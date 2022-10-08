"Who knows when it’s gonna be? But I look forward to it" - New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter once opened up about starting his own family just days before his last game in the Bronx

MLB legend Derek Jeter retired from baseball in 2014. In that same year, he discussed wanting to start a family as soon as his playing career ended.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, he told host Brian Williams:

“I want to have a family. Who knows when it’s gonna be? But I look forward to it.”

Jeter, who is now married to Hannah Davis and has three daughters, said that he was skeptical about managing both baseball and his private life.

“I have the utmost respect for these guys that are able to do it — you know, missing their kids’ birthdays and not being able to see them play tee ball or summer ball and missing a lot of time."

Jeter played his last game at Yankee Stadium in 2014.

"Can’t believe it’s been 8 years since my last game at Yankee Stadium!" – Derek Jeter

Jeter signed with the New York Yankees in 1995 at the age of 20 and played for the team for two decades.

Derek Jeter’s happy family includes wife Hannah and their three daughters

Jeter met Hannah in 2012 through a mutual friend. Afterward, the two started dating. The duo got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot the following year.

Jeter and Hannah share three daughters, Bella, Story, and River. They welcomed Bella in 2017 and Story in 2019. Their third baby girl, Rose, was born in 2021.

When Jeter was honored at the Hall of Fame at Yankee Stadium, his family was in attendance.

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." – Derek Jeter

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Jeter said:

"I was born in New Jersey. I grew up in Kalamazoo. I live now down in Miami," he said near the end of his four-minute speech. "But right here in front of you, with you, is where I really feel like I'm at home."

Jeter was a star MLB player and guided the Yankees to five World Series victories. He received 396 out of 397 ballots and ahead of being inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

