Who is Kris Bryant's wife, Jessica Delp? Rockies 3B's married life with high school sweetheart explored

American MLB player Kris Bryant is a third baseman and an outfielder for the Colorado Rockies. The four-time MLB All-Star is known for his outstanding batting, fielding and pitching skills. He has also bagged the title of the National League's Main Victory Player and has even won a World Series championship.

Jessica Delp is American and was born in Nevada. She was highly interested in sports and participated in basketball and softball. Jessica graduated with a degree in Psychology from the University of Nevada.

Bryant and his wife Jessica have been high school sweethearts. Their love story started when they were just 14. They met each other in their freshman year. Bryant later proposed to Jessica in December 2015. Their long-term relationship gained fruition when the two tied the knot on January 7, 2017.

World Series - Chicago Cubs v Cleveland Indians - Game Seven World Series - Chicago Cubs v Cleveland Indians - Game Seven CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs and Jessica Delp celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Bryant and Jessica Delp are parents to three beautiful children. They welcomed their first child in April 2020. Later, on July 2022 a pair of twins joined their family to complete it.

"•moments to memories•" Jessica Delp wrote on Instagram, sharing a beautiful carousal of picturesque memories of the family of 5.

Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies v Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 16: Kris Bryant #23 of the Colorado Rockies bats during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Kris Bryant signed a seven-year contract with the Colorado Rockies worth $182 million on March 18, 2022. He was announced to be the club’s starting left fielder. However, Bryant couldn't play in the last two months of the 2022 season owing to planter fasciitis and a bone bruise in his right foot.

He has registered 8 runs, 2 home runs and 5 RBIs with a .323 average in 65 at-bats in 16 games so far this season.

