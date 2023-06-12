Who is Kyle Brown? ESPN Director dead at 42 after medical emergency at NCAA Super Regional

The sporting world mourns the loss of ESPN Director Kyle Brown, who unexpectedly passed away on the morning of June 10. The 42-year-old tragically passed away following a medical emergency while covering the Winson-Salem NCAA Baseball Super Regional.

Kyle Brown leaves behind his wife Megan, as well as his four children, Makayla (14), Carson (11), Camden (9), and Madyn (6). He also leaves behind the family's beloved dog named Rookie.

William Makis MD @MakisMD



He leaves behind 4 young children.



ESPN PR @ESPNPR ESPN remembers longtime production staffer Kyle Brown, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday while working the NCAA Baseball Tournament in Winston-Salem. He was 42 years old.

"Winston-Salem, NC - 42 yo ESPN director & former Ohio State baseball captain Kyle Brown suffered a medical emergency while working at NCAA Baseball super regional & died suddenly on morning of June 10, 2023. He leaves behind 4 young children."

A former college baseball player for Ohio State, Brown was born and raised in Washington Court House, a mere 43 miles from his future campus. He learned and developed his pitching abilities at Washington Court House High School before plying his trade with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

As a freshman at OSU, Brown began his career in sports media by working with ABC and ESPN during Buckeyes games. During this time he praised the experience he gained, as well as mentioning the impression that sports media legend Dick Vitale left on him, calling him "one of the most laid back, nicest guys in the world.”

Brown graduated from Ohio State University in 2004 with a bachelor's degree in Communication. After entering the media business, his love for his alma mater never faded, as was a proud alum of the prestigious university.

Ryan McGee @ESPNMcGee Kyle Brown was a good man, proud Buckeye and an amazing maker of television. If you're a sports fan who has consumed any ESPN over the last decade and a half then you have benefited from Kyle's hard work. Hug your loved ones. Tomorrow is not guaranteed.

Kyle Brown was a good man, proud Buckeye and an amazing maker of television. If you're a sports fan who has consumed any ESPN over the last decade and a half then you have benefited from Kyle's hard work. Hug your loved ones. Tomorrow is not guaranteed.

"Kyle Brown was a good man, proud Buckeye and an amazing maker of television. If you’re a sports fan who has consumed any ESPN over the last decade and a half then you have benefited from Kyle’s hard work. Hug your loved ones. Tomorrow is not guaranteed." - @ESPNMcGee

Sending condolences to his family, friends, co-workers, ESPN, and Ohio State wake of this tragic news as he was a beloved figure among those who were touched by him.

Kyle Brown's career and achievements with ESPN

In a statement from ESPN, the company not only shared its condolences for his family but praised his versatility and success in his role. The highly accomplished Brown won two Emmy awards during his time with ESPN while covering a plethora of sports. The 42-year-old covered everything from college baseball and basketball to the NFL and Monday Night Football.

