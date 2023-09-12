Who is Kyle Hurt? Dodgers set to call up prospect with incredible minor league record

According to reports, the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to call up Kyle Hurt. The pitcher is their 12th overall prospect and will be joining their bullpen. The Dodgers have experienced some injuries in the pitching staff, and this prospect could be the answer. Hurt is one of their best pitching prospects, and features very nice pitches.

MLB reporter Jeff Passan tweeted:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up Kyle Hurt, a RHP prospect with the highest strikeout rate in the minors this year, sources tell ESPN. Monster fastball, tons of swing-and-miss on secondaries and 145 Ks in 88.1 innings between AA and AAA. He'll work out of the bullpen."

Hurt has an unbelievable K/9 rating. 145 strikeouts in just 88.1 innings is incredible, and it's a metric most MLB relievers do not get close to. His stuff is good, and his control is great, so he gets a lot of batters out. That's what the Dodgers need as they march towards another NL West title.

Hurt is not ranked on the MLB Pipeline Top 100 as of now. Hurt is 25 and features an ERA of 3.87 this year. For his career, the ERA is at 4.62.

Kyle Hurt comes from the Dodgers pitching factory

The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost Clayton Kershaw for times in 2023. Walker Buehler has not pitched and will not return this year. Tony Gonsolin suffered injuries.

Kyle Hurt is coming up to the MLB

Julio Urias was arrested and may not pitch for them again. And yet, their pitching staff remains good and a lot of rookies and unheralded players have made an impact.

They have two rookies pitching well right now, and they're looking to add Kyle Hurt to that mix. The Dodgers organization excels in finding and developing pitchers, so there's really no reason the team shouldn't expect Hurt to do so as well.

He will be working out of the bullpen, which is where his electric stuff could play well. If he does well down the stretch, there's a good chance he could be included on the postseason roster.