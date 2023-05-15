Who is Lars Nootbaar's father Charlie Nootbaar? All about the businessman dad of Cardinals ace

Lars Nootbaar is a rising star in MLB, currently playing for the St. Louis Cardinals. However, little is known about his father, Charlie Nootbaar, who has managed to maintain a low profile despite his son's achievements.

Charlie Nootbaar is an American of Dutch, English, and German descent. He is a highly accomplished businessman based in Southern California, serving as the CEO of the Nootbaar Group, a real estate development and investment company that he established in 1992. Throughout the years, the Nootbaar Group has spearheaded several noteworthy projects, including the development of luxury residential properties, commercial real estate, and retail centers.

Beyond his professional endeavors and commitment to his family, Charlie is also deeply engaged in philanthropy. He actively supports various charitable organizations, such as the Orange County United Way and the Hoag Hospital Foundation. Moreover, Charlie has played a pivotal role in bolstering the University of Southern California (USC), which he and Lars both attended. He has generously contributed to the university, notably establishing the Charlie and Ling Nootbaar Baseball Scholarship, which grants financial aid to USC baseball players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He has played a significant role in Lars' success as a baseball player, and his contributions to his community and alma mater have not gone unnoticed.

Is Charlie Nootbaar a supportive father to Lars Nootbaar?

St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 09: Lars Nootbaar #21 of the St. Louis Cardinals at bat against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Despite his demanding schedule, Charlie has consistently been a devoted father to his children, including Lars. As Lars' first baseball coach, Charlie has served as an invaluable mentor, instilling in him the values of hard work and determination. Lars attributes much of his success in baseball to his father, highlighting his unwavering support and provision of essential resources throughout his journey.

As Lars continues to make significant strides in the MLB, it is evident that his father has played an instrumental role in his accomplishments.

Poll : 0 votes