As the Los Angeles Angels' playoff hopes hang in the balance, the Halos are reportedly fast-tracking prospect Nolan Schanuel's progress by calling him up to the Major League.

Schanuel was the 11th overall pick in the 2023 draft after the Angels acquired the services of the highly touted youngsters. Although just 21, Schanuel has got all the makings of a future superstar for the Angels.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to break the news after he revealed Schanuel's call-up via his Twitter post. Passan reckoned the Angels' desperation to seal a playoff berth is the reason behind the youngster's unexpected promotion.

"The Los Angeles Angels are calling up first baseman Nolan Schanuel, who they took with the 11th overall pick in the draft less than six weeks ago and was in Double-A, sources tell ESPN. The 21-year-old from Florida Atlantic is hitting .370/.510/.493 in 21 minor league games."

While the call-up might seem like a desperate move to some, the Angels had opted for similar routes in the previous seasons when they called up 2020 draft pick Reid Detmers in 2021 and Zach Neto in the following season.

"Nolan Schanuel was seen as perhaps the biggest league-ready hitter in this draft, with incredible production (.447/.615/.868 with 71 walks and 14 strikeouts in 289 PA) at FAU. But this fast promotion exceeds the loftiest expectations. Angels are doing everything they can to win."

Logan Schanuel will fuel the Los Angeles Angels' diminishing playoff hopes

The Angeles are set to lose MVP favorite Shohei Ohtani to free agency at the end of the season and are pushing hard to make the postseason in the MLB superstar's last year with the franchise.

Schanuel, who will be rubbing shoulders with one of the modern-era greats in the coming weeks, is eager to make his mark in the team. He termed his association with the franchise as a "lifelong dream" in one of his interviews last month.

"This has been a lifelong dream of mine," Schanuel said to the Los Angeles Times. "And to be able to be in the Angels organization now has just made that dream 10 times better. I mean, I'm so excited, I'm ready to go, I'm ready to fly out today."

The Angels succumbed to back-to-back series defeats against the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers over the last seven days, denting their slim playoff hopes. They will be up against a high-flying Tampa Bay Rays in their first game of the series on Friday, August 18.