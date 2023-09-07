Who is Luke Little? All you need to know about Cubs prospect following impressive MLB debut

Luke Little made the MLB debut for his young career for the Chicago Cubs on Wendesday evening. Nursing a six-run lead over the San Francisco Giants, Little entered the game for the first time in his career. He nailed down the win in impressive fashion.

Luke Little knocked down the Giants in the ninth, recording one inning, one hit, zero walks and two strikeouts. His stuff was good, and he looked like someone poised to make an impact for the team down the stretch.

When Little got the call, he had no idea what was coming. When called into the manager's office, he admitted that he was wary via MLB:

“I was kind of scared. I didn’t know if I was in trouble or something.”

He knew, however, that it was possible. When the Cubs organization opted to put him in a relief role, he believed it might have been in an effort for him to get more action and progress through the minor leagues faster:

“It was like, ‘OK, maybe they're really pushing me to get to the big leagues.'"

That seems to have worked, as Little debuted in the MLB yesterday and passed his test with flying colors against the Giants.

Cubs turn to prospect Luke Little in push for postseason

As the Cubs push towards a Wild Card spot in the National League, perhaps even the crown of the NL Central, they are looking at all their options. That includes Luke Little, who started out as a starter.

Luke Little closed the game

Cubs vice president of player development Jared Banner said:

“I think the move to the bullpen has helped. In addition, he’s focused a lot more on building his athleticism in the weight room, as well as with his nutrition. So, he’s taken some major steps forward from a maturity standpoint and just becoming a professional. And it’s showing.”

Naturally, making it to the majors is a huge step. That fact is not lost on the former prospect:

“It means everything. Being in high school, thinking I wasn't gonna get anywhere other than college, to getting to college and thinking I had a chance to play pro ball, to not just playing pro ball, but playing in the Major Leagues. It means everything.”

Little, a left-handed pitcher who was the Cubs' 25th prospect, has made the most of his debut. In 2023, went 5-2 with a 2.12 ERA in 26 games for the Cubs in the minors this year. He had a blistering 105 strikeouts in just 63.2 innings of work.

For his career, he is 6-8 with a 2.50 ERA. He has 225 strikeouts in 140.1 innings of work, so the strikeout is a weapon he has in his arsenal.