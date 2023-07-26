Who is Marco Luciano? Giants top prospect set to make MLB debut vs Athletics

The San Francisco Giants are promoting their top position prospect, Marco Luciano, to make his MLB debut against the Oakland Athletics. He primarily plays shortstop and has been a part of the Giants organization since 2019. In his time with the club, he has impressed at every stop along the way.

This is an ideal time in the season for MLB teams to call up their top prospects. It gets them big league experience and shows how close they are to making the jump full time. It also gives other teams the opportunity to evaluate a prospect they may have an interest in trading for.

The MLB's Twitter account announced Luciano's promotion, and fans are fired up to see him in action.

MLB @MLB



The @SFGiants call up @MLBPipeline's No. 15 overall prospect. Marco Luciano has arrived.The @SFGiants call up @MLBPipeline's No. 15 overall prospect. pic.twitter.com/TuV9ERt1iI

The Giants got off to a great start this season, but have struggled to find their footing in recent weeks. They have to be hoping that bringing up a young player can bring a jolt to the lineup and push them towards a playoff push. If it doesn't work out, their season could fall apart sooner than expected.

Marco Luciano needs to hit the ground running with the San Francisco Giants

The Giants are currently tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West, and trail the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their inconsistent offense has been a hinderance all season, something Luciano could help solve.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports shared what makes Luciano such a special talent on Twitter.

Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS The Giants have one player -- Joc -- who has hit a ball 110 mph multiple times this season. Marco Luciano did it twice last night in Triple-A. That power, plus much-improved defense, has him in the big leagues sooner than expected: nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/san-franci…

His offensive numbers in the minor leagues don't jump off the page, but he has shown flashes of brilliance.