Who is Mariners star Cal Raleigh's girlfriend? Meet Hannah Shimek

Seattle Mariners superstar Cal Raleigh is having a historic 2025 season, challenging Aaron Judge, the oddsmaker's favorite, to win the American League MVP title. Raleigh, who leads the league in homers, won the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby.

Raleigh was the starting catcher for the AL in the All-Star game, and he arrived at the red carpet with his girlfriend, Hannah Shimek. Shimek's appearance with Raleigh has fans wanting to know more about her.

Cal Raleigh's girlfriend's personal life and high school career

Hannah Shimek began a relationship with Cal Raleigh in 2023. Shimek also publicly appeared with Raleigh at The Mariners Care Foundation Summer Soirée and Rawlings Gold Glove Awards presentation ceremony in New York City. Both events were in 2024.

Shimek is a sales and marketing specialist at Cascade Sales, Inc., a company based in the Greater Seattle Area. She previously worked for Parker Remick, Fanatics, Coinbase and Aflac.

Hannah was born to Michele and Tomon Shimek in Seattle on April 18, 1999, and has a younger brother named Zach. She attended Inglemoor High School in Kenmore, Washington, where she was a multisport athlete, playing softball and basketball.

Shimek set the Inglemoor school record for a career batting average of .461. In her senior year, she was a first-team All-KingCo selection at shortstop. She led the country in runs, RBIs and triples, while her batting average of .536 was second.

Shimek played second base during her junior year and posted an on-base percentage of .596. She was a center fielder in her sophomore year and posted a batting average of .523. Both were the highest in the country at the time.

Notably, Raleigh's girlfriend earned All-KingCo first-team selections in three different positions in her final three years in high school. She was also a perennial honor student.

After high school, Shimek attended Southern Oregon University, double majoring in Communications and Business. Shimek was voted the best women’s multisport athlete of the school.

Cal Raleigh's girlfriend's impressive resume in collegiate softball

Cal Raleigh's girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, had a .359 batting average and was the Raiders' best bat in the playoffs, with a .490 average. She hit safely in all 13 postseason games. Additionally, she stole 30 straight bases to start the season and ended it on a 16-game hitting streak. Shimek also earned an All-Cascade Conference honorable mention.

Let's take a look at her SOU single-season rankings:

3rd-most hits (84)

4th-most RBIs (47)

4th-most runs (58)

5th-most triples (5)

5th-most stolen bases (36)

6th-most total bases (107)

7th-most doubles (13)

In her sophomore year, Shimek was named to the All-Cascade Conference first-team and Academic All-CCC team after starting all 60 games at second base. She had a .345 batting average, with 54 RBIs, 50 runs scored and 15 extra-base hits.

She ranked second in the CCC in stolen bases (24-of-28), fourth in runs scored and 30th in the NAIA for RBIs. Shimek had 17 multi-hit games (including two four-hit outings), a season-long 10-game hitting streak and maintained a 21-game on-base streak. She also hit her first career home run against Ottawa on Feb. 8 and batted .294 in conference play.

In her shortened senior season, she started 21 games at second base and batted .314 (22-for-70), with 24 runs, 13 RBIs and 9 of 9 stolen bases. Shimek finished the year ranked second on SOU’s career lists for hits (176), RBIs (114) and runs (132), and third in stolen bases (69). Academically, she earned Academic All-Cascade Conference honors.

