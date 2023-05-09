Who is Marvin Hudson? MLB umpire under scanner after Mets vs Rockies game

Marvin Hudson is an MLB umpire who has been officiating since 1999. On Sunday, however, he came under intense scrutiny after making a number of questionable calls during a game between the New York Mets and the Colorado Rockies.

Born on May 2, 1965, in Lexington, Kentucky, Hudson attended Lafayette High School and played baseball as a catcher for the Kentucky Wildcats at the University of Kentucky. After graduation, he became a high school teacher and coach, and also started umpiring Little League games.

He worked his way up the ranks to become a professional umpire, beginning in the Appalachian League in 1993, then moving up to the Midwest League and the South Atlantic League before being promoted to the Double-A Southern League in 1997. He was eventually promoted to the Triple-A Pacific Coast League in 1999 and then to the MLB later that same year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marvin Hudson began his MLB career in 1999.

Throughout his career, Hudson has umpired in numerous high-profile games and events. He was officiated in the World Series, the All-Star Game, and the playoffs. He has also served as an umpire supervisor in the MLB.

What happened with umpire Marvin Hudson on Sunday?

Despite being mostly known for his calm and collected demeanor on the field, and having earned the respect of players and coaches, Hudson has faced criticizm for some of his calls, particularly on Sunday when he made 20 wrong balls and strike calls during the 13-6 defeat of the Mets against the Rockies.

Codify @CodifyBaseball

(miss graphic via Marvin Hudson missed 20 balls & strikes calls yesterday and is the 5th ump to miss that many in a game this year.(miss graphic via @UmpScorecards Marvin Hudson missed 20 balls & strikes calls yesterday and is the 5th ump to miss that many in a game this year.(miss graphic via @UmpScorecards) https://t.co/QhCsZq61Yj

It's worth noting, however, that he is not alone in making missed calls this season, with five other umpires reportedly also making a similar number of errors.

Despite his errors on Sunday, Hudson is still considered a respected and experienced umpire overall. However, his recent mistakes have sparked a conversation about the implementation of more technology to address MLB rules.

Poll : 0 votes