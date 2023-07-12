Who is Matt Harvey's new girlfriend, Monika Clarke? A glimpse into personal life of NYC-based Aussie model

Love is in the air for former MLB star Matt Harvey, as he hs been spotted getting cozy with Australian model, Monika Clarke. Harvey's romance with Clarke comes two months after he announced his MLB retirement.

Clarke took to Instagram to post mushy pictures in the loving embrace of the former Mets pitcher. The pair looked completely smitten with each other.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So, who is this enigmatic beauty who has captured Harvey's heart?

Monika Clark is an Australian model residing in the Big Apple. She's registered with Wilhelmina Models, a prestigious modeling agency known for representing the creme de la creme of the fashion industry.

Here are a few more gorgeous photos of Monika Clark:

Moreover, Clark is also an executive of Zero Bond, the luxurious hotspot for A-list celebrities, influential politicians and savvy businesspeople.

What happened to Matt Harvey's MLB career?

Matt Harvey of the New York Mets (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Matt Harvey also referred to as the "Dark Knight," burst onto the scene with the New York Mets in 2012 and quickly became one of the most promising young pitchers in the MLB.

During the 2013 season, Harvey reached the peak of his career, starting the All-Star Game at Citi Field, the home stadium of the Mets. However, following that season, things started to decline. Reports of his partying and late-night activities began to emerge, leading to concerns about his commitment to the game.

Moreover, injuries and subsequent surgeries plagued Harvey's career. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2013 and another procedure for thoracic outlet syndrome in 2016. These injuries affected his performance, and he struggled to regain his earlier form.

After leaving the Mets, Harvey had stints with the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles. However, he was unable to recapture his earlier success and struggled for consistency on the mound.

On May 17, 2022, his 60-game MLB suspension for participating in the distribution of a prohibited drug of abuse proved to be the final nail in the coffin. The suspension - due to his involvement in the distribution of a prohibited drug of abuse - was linked to his testimony related to the death of former teammate Tyler Skaggs

On May 5, 2023, Harvey announced his MLB retirement.

Poll : 0 votes