Who is Max Muncy's wife? Meet Kelly Cline

Max Muncy has been one of the premier infielders for the Los Angeles Dodgers over recent years, with his contract expiring in 2023, he will be one of the top free agents on the market next season.

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA Max Muncy is a bad, bad, bad man Max Muncy is a bad, bad, bad man https://t.co/xXZYIaCYrv

"Max Muncy is a bad, bad, bad man" - @ Blake Harris

Muncy was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in 2009 but did not make his MLB debut as he opted to attend Baylor University. He was later drafted by Oakland Athletics in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft. A utility infielder, Muncy has been known to play third, second, and first base.

In his first two seasons in the majors, Muncy was a mediocre player for the Athletics. He didn't become a big name in baseball until he joined the Dodgers in 2018.

Muncy hit 35 home runs in consecutive years in 2018 and 2019. In addition, his 98 RBIs in 2019 earned him his first All-Star selection. His home run and six RBIs were pivotal in the Dodgers' victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series.

Although Max Muncy's name has become a household one in baseball circles, less is known about the Dodger slugger's personal life. Muncy married fellow Texas native Kellie Cline in 2018.

Kellie was born in Midland, Texas, and graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Fashion Merchandising in 2013. She has worked in the fashion industry before, but she now stays at home to help raise her growing family.

Dodgers Nation @DodgersNation #Dodgers



(📸: MaxMuncy/IG) Congratulations to Max and Kellie Muncy on the birth of their new baby girl, Sophie Kate Muncy!🥳(📸: MaxMuncy/IG) Congratulations to Max and Kellie Muncy on the birth of their new baby girl, Sophie Kate Muncy!🥳🎉 #Dodgers (📸: MaxMuncy/IG) https://t.co/AzipoeUKCU

"Congratulations to Max and Kellie Muncy on the birth of their new baby girl, Sophie Kate Muncy!" - @ Dodgers Nation

After marrying Max in November 2018, the pair welcomed their first child, Sophie Kate Muncy, to the world in July 2021. The pair currently live with their young daughter in the Los Angeles area.

Kellie and Max Muncy are both devout Christians and have made as much clear through their various social media channels. In the offseason, the couple are deeply involved with the First Baptist Church in Dallas.

Max Muncy has a big year ahead

Max Muncy's contract with the Dodgers expires at the end of next season after signing a three-year deal with the team in 2020. Muncy had 21 home runs and 69 RBIs in 2022. His batting average, however, was a dismal.196. Kellie and Max will both be hoping for a strong showing during his contract year.

Poll : 0 votes