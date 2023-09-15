Who is Maybelle Blair? 96-year-old baseball pioneer's inspirational journey honored by Mets

The New York Mets have confirmed that former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) player Maybelle Blair will receive the inaugural Amazin' Mets Foundation Legacy Award on Thursday.

Blair is widely known for her involvement with the AAGPBL Players Association and has been an active voice in promoting women in the sport of baseball.

Maybelle Blair played for the Peoria Redwings in the AAGPBL in the 1948 season, having made a name for herself as a more than decent pitcher. However, she played only one game for the team and went on to play in the professional softball league in Chicago.

After her playing days, she remained a strong voice in the AAGPBL Players Association since its inception in 1982. During that time, she played a major role in the introduction of the Women in Baseball in the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Last year, Blair provided one of the feel-good stories of the year after coming out as a lesbian at the age of 95, during the Tribeca Film Festival. It made headlines across the country as many were awestruck by her incredible journey and her love for the sport.

Now, she is making headlines again, after being awarded the Amazin' Mets Foundation Legacy Award which is dedicated to a person or organization that has made an impact in the sport.

Maybelle Blair throws the first pitch at Mets vs Diamondbacks game

On the eve of receiving the Amazin' Mets Foundation Legacy Award at the age of 96 years, Maybelle Blair showed she can still throw a pitch. It was a memorable night for the former AAGPBL pitcher as she made headlines and won the hearts of MLB fans across the country yet again.

Her life's work towards creating a better environment for women in the world of baseball was rightly recognized in a heart-warming celebration.

What made the night even better for the New York Mets was their 11-1 thumping of the Arizona Diamondbacks to bring home the series.