Who is Michael Brantley's father, Mickey? Retiring former Astros star's MLB roots, explored

After injuries limited 36-year old Michael Brantley to just 15 games in 2023, the Houston Astros outfielder knew what was coming. On January 5, Brantley announced his retirement from pro baseball.

For Brantley, this marks the culmination of fifteen seasons in baseball. Although Brantley forged a strong career on his own merit, he undoubtedly owes some of his success to his father, Mickey.

Born in 1961, Mickey Brantley made his MLB debut for the Seattle Mariners in 1986. Mickey's MLB career was short lived, hitting .259/.300/.407 in parts of seasons between 1986 and 1989. Following his retirement from the Mariners, Mickey played in Japan, as well as some North American Independent and Minor Leagues before retiring completely in 1993.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"1868~ 1986 Fleer #651 MICKEY BRANTLEY / ROB WOODWARD ~ RC ~ Mariners / Red Sox" - extremely marvelous

When Mickey was playing in Seattle, he and his wife gave birth to their son, Michael, in 1987. Growing up, Michael and his family followed their father around as he took coaching jobs in the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays organizations.

After Michael Brantley's 2014 breakout season in which he hit .327/.385/.506 with 20 home runs and 97 RBIs as a member of the Cleveland Indians, the league really began to take notice. Over the course of his success, Brantley credited his father Mickey for invaluable advice, which would be given over the phone the morning after each game.

Expand Tweet

""Astros OF Michael Brantley credits his dad w/ helping him play the game the right way.Mickey played 4years for the Mariners (1986-89),was a coach/mgr in Giants & Mets system &was on the Blue Jays coaching staff 2005-7: "I just really wanted to learn from the best&I watched a lot" - Mark Berman

Although Michael Brantley was able to hit .311/.362/.437 in 2021, that year was an anomaly since he joined the Houston Astros in 2019. On account of successive injuries, Brantley has been limited to just 79 games over the past two seasons. With his family on his mind, retirement seems like the best option for the Brantley, who has three children of his own.

Michael Brantley can advance into retirement with his head held high

The story of the closeness between Mickey Brantle and his son Michael is an inspiring one. Although Mickey never got close to enjoying the length of a career like his son's, Michael still acknowledged his father as an invaluable part of his own success, which was sustained and impactful.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.