Who is Michael Brantley's wife? Meet Melissa Brantley

Michael Brantley has re-signed with his team, the Houston Astros. Brantley will enter his fifth season as a member of the Astros next spring under a one-year deal worth $12 million.

Despite only playing 64 games in 2022, he missed the entirety of the Astros' World Series run. Brantley ran into shoulder issues at the beginning of 2022. By August, he was scheduled for surgery, terminating his season. In 2022, Brantley hit just five home runs and 26 RBIs to accompany a batting average of .288.

The Houston Astros gave Brantley a pair of two-year deals, the first was signed in 2019 and was worth $32 million in total. Brantley's second contract between him and and the Houston Astros was penned in January 2021 for another $32 million.

"Welcome back, Michael Brantley" - Brian LaLima

Brantley played for the Cleveland Indians from 2009 to 2018, during which time he won three All-Star designations and a Silver Slugger Award. The Astros are hoping that Michael Brantley will be in top shape for Opening Day 2023.

Michael Brantley was born in Bellevue, Washington, but attended high school in Fort Pierce, Florida. His father, Mickey, was a driving force in his baseball career. The father-son pair still compare notes before every game.

Brantley is married to Melissa Brantley. Melissa and Michael own a house in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and reside there in the offseason. Melissa has a 15-year old son from a previous relationship that Michael has raised as his own.

"The Astros re-sign Michael Brantley to a 1-year, $12M contract per @KenRosenthal" - FOX Sports: MLB

Michael and Melissa Brantley have three children of their own. Their first daughter, Mariah, was born in 2013. The couple followed it up with two sons. Their first son, Michael III, was born in 2015 and Maxwell was born in 2017.

Melissa Brantley keeps a low-profile on her various social media accounts. However, by all accounts, she keeps busy at the family home taking care of and raising the three children that the couple are blessed to have.

Michael Brantley will be a big part of the 2023 Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are gearing up for another competitive season in the AL West. Although they are favored, they have to watch their backs, particularly for teams like the Los Angeles Angels. Having an outfielder like Brantley back will improve them, both defensively and offensively.

