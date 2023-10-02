Who is Miguel Cabrera's mother, Gregoria Torres? All we know about the Future Hall of Famer's beautiful family

MLB legend Miguel Cabrera played the last game of his career on Sunday, with his parents Gregoria Torres and Miguel Cabrera Sr. both throwing him a pitch before the game.

While the Detroit Tigers missed out on a postseason spot this year, they won their final game 5-2 against the Cleveland Guardians, giving their legend a proper send-off.

Miguel Cabrera comes from a family of athletes who have played at a high level in various sports. Baseball has been a special sport for them, with his mother Gregoria Torres, being a former softball player and his uncle, David Torres, becoming the first coach of his life.

Gregoria Torres played for the Venezuelan national women's softball team and made a name for herself in the field. She also played for numerous state teams from Aragua, Carabobo, and Lara.

However, she eventually said goodbye to her playing days and focused her energy on her son's career once he started showing interest in baseball. Nonetheless, until the Tigers slugger reached the 3,000 hits mark, the family joked that she was the best hitter among them.

Her husband, Cabrera Sr., himself attests that she was a remarkable hitter during her playing days and it is clear where her son gets his talents from. Sunday's farewell provided a beautiful glimpse into the family's friendly competition and ongoing banter.

Gregoria Torres finally concedes the best hitter in the family title to her son

After a heartwarming display by Miguel Cabrera's family during his final MLB appearance for the Detroit Tigers, they revealed the impact that his mother had on him and his career, being a former softball player herself.

It has also been confirmed that Gregoria Torres considered herself the best hitter in the family but she has finally conceded that title to her son after his amazing career. Cabrera will surely go down as one of the best hitters the MLB has ever seen and is likely to also make the Hall of Fame.