Who is Mitch Garver's wife, Sarah? Glimpse into personal life of Mariners' new hitter

Mitch Garver is the new addition to the Seattle Mariners lineup. The World Series-winning catcher has penned a two-year, $24 million deal with the club. Here's looking into his personal life, his support system for all these years his wife Sarah Garver.

Mitch Garver and his wife Sarah are high school sweethearts. Both grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and attended La Cueva High School. In school, Garver used to play both baseball and soccer and even had a chance to play in a European academy for the latter. But Mitch chose baseball instead.

Speaking on a podcast with health management firm AWM Capital, Sarah spoke about how she started dating Mitch. She recalled the high school time when both of them shared a class and the current baseball catcher helped her with her Chemistry homework. They didn't meet each other in any other class but finally started dating.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sarah has also built her career, passing from Oregon State University where she received a degree in veterinary medicine. She got into the university at the same time when Mitch was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 2013 Draft.

Since finishing her medicinal degree, the couple has lived together. Sarah has relocated whenever Mitch has had to move, and will surely be excited to move to Seattle from Arlington, the home of the Texas Rangers, where the 33-year-old won the World Series this year. The couple welcomed their son Gamble Lynn in July 2021.

Mitch Garver's two-year contract with Seattle Mariners

Mitch Garver's two-year, $24 million contract comes after a strong season where he established himself as a powerful at-bat. Injuries have derailed his growth as he has been able to play more than 100 games only once, that too only 102 in the 2018 season. However, whenever he has played, he has shown good potential. In 2019, he had homered 31 times in 93 games.

Garver is expected to regain the same confidence this year in Seattle.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.