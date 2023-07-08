Who is MLB Draft host, AJ Andrews? Meet the former LSU softball star featured in ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue

Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner AJ Andrews (Ayanna Jeanene Andrews) is a softball player with the Akron Racers of National Pro Fastpitch.

Andrews' talents extend beyond the softball diamond. She has recently taken on a new role as the host of the MLB Network show "Play Ball", which airs on Saturday mornings.

In addition to her hosting duties, AJ Andrews is set to play a major role at the MLB Draft 2023. The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place in Seattle from July 9-11.

"DARE to dream big! Big dreams break barriers and big dreams can one day MAKE HISTORY! All of my young women in sports remember the only limits there are in this world are the ones that we place on ourselves! WE ARE LIMITLESS! Impossible is a dare not a declaration so I DARE you to work toward the impossible! DARE to be the first!" - AJ Andrews

Andrews was born and raised in Clearwater, Florida, and began her softball journey at Countryside High School. Continuing her softball career at the collegiate level, Andrews joined the LSU Lady Tigers. During her time at LSU, she honed her skills, gained invaluable experience, and made significant contributions to the team.

After graduating in 2015, Andrews was selected in the second round of the 2015 NPF Draft by the Chicago Bandits of the NPF league. However, her journey took an unexpected turn when she was traded to the Akron Racers after the 2015 season.

In 2016, Ayanna Andrews made history by becoming the first woman to receive a Rawlings Gold Glove Award, a prestigious honor recognizing outstanding defensive skills. She displayed her speed and agility on the basepaths, earning recognition as a co-winner of the Rally Spike Award.

Here is a series of photos of the MLB Network host slaying on Instagram:

Ayanna Andrews' accomplishments have not only made her a role model for aspiring softball players but have also helped raise the profile of women's softball.

Akron Racers' AJ Andrews graced ESPN's Body Issue

In 2017, the Akron Racers' AJ Andrews garnered significant attention when she was featured in ESPN The Magazine's renowned "Body Issue."

A.J. Andrews @aj_andrews_ Thank you all for your support and love! I'm extremely humbled. Please hashtag #ajandrews and let's keep giving softball love and exposure! Thank you all for your support and love! I'm extremely humbled. Please hashtag #ajandrews and let's keep giving softball love and exposure! https://t.co/sHxCQ30h62

"Thank you all for your support and love! I'm extremely humbled." - AJ Andrews

This annual publication is known for its celebration of athletes from various sports, showcasing their physical prowess and strength by capturing them in tasteful nude photographs.

