BMW has unveiled a brand new ad that features a roster of familiar MLB faces. The commercial was produced to promote the BMW MX, the automobile manufacturer's new hybrid electric model.

The commercial's release comes after BMW and the MLB signed a multi-year marketing deal last deal that comes in partnership with Home Team Sports Division of PlayFly Sports.

In the 30-second commercial, Ozzie Albies, Walker Buehler, Byron Buxton and Nestor Cortes are seen emerging from the electrified plug-hybrid vehicle, which was unveiled last September.

"The #BMW #XM will leave you #speechless... or something like that. #BMWpartner #BMWUSA" - Ozzie Albies

All four of the players depicted are past All-Stars. Buehler and Cortes are pitchers, playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees respectively. Cortes was signed to a $3.2 million extension with the team this offseason after posting the best season of his career in 2022.

Atlanta Braves star Ozzie Albies is the first player that viewers of the commercial get to see. A three-time MLB All-Star, the Curacao native only appeared in 64 games last season for his team on account of injury.

The final player to appear in the commercial is Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton. Buxton, 29, hit .224/.306/.526 with a career-best 28 home runs and 51 RBIs.

The players all use various adjectives to describe the smoothless, as well as the numerous features that drivers of the BMW XM can enjoy if they get a model of their own.

BMW Krishna Automobiles @BMWKrishnaAuto Designed to change the game, the first-ever BMW XM stands tall as the fitting successor to the iconic BMW M1. Being the first-ever BMW M hybrid car, it personifies brute force and builds a new expression of luxury and driving pleasure. Designed to change the game, the first-ever BMW XM stands tall as the fitting successor to the iconic BMW M1. Being the first-ever BMW M hybrid car, it personifies brute force and builds a new expression of luxury and driving pleasure. https://t.co/nmI04IdjwI

"Designed to change the game, the first-ever BMW XM stands tall as the fitting successor to the iconic BMW M1. Being the first-ever BMW M hybrid car, it personifies brute force and builds a new expression of luxury and driving pleasure." - BMW Krishna Automobiles

The ad is scheduled to be played throughout the 2023 MLB season on multiple platforms. Equipped with a 4.4L twin-turbocharged V8, the BMW XM IS the first electric car manufactured by BMW's high-end car segment. The XM will set you back about $150,000 should you choose to make it your own.

Some of the MLB's best give a great marketing boost to BMW

All of the players depicted are young, photogenic, and highly skilled.

With the ad set to appear across numerous national broadcasts throughout the season, there is no doubt that BMW will have unfettered access to a large percentage of baseball watchers.

Additionally, it looks like the four MLB hot shots were having a lot of fun during the small side project.

