Who was the MVP of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game? Listing top performances from the star studded night

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, won 3-2 by the National League.

Diaz, 32 years old and in his ninth MLB season, turned the game on its head with a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning. The homer off of Baltimore Orioles closer Felix Bautista scored Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies and turned the NL's 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead and eventual victory.

MLB @MLB Elias Díaz just flipped this #AllStarGame on its head! Elias Díaz just flipped this #AllStarGame on its head! https://t.co/a676EZsZ53

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Through an interpreter, Diaz told the assembled crowd at T-Mobile Park in Seattle during the postgame MVP ceremony:

"Just a lot of emotions. I was kinda caught up in the moment... To be able to contribute to the win and be the MVP is really special."

The NL's win broke a nine-year losing streak to the American League in the All-Star Game, with the victory going to San Francisco Giants closer Camilo Doval. Doval tossed a scoreless bottom of the seventh for the NL.

Other standout performers from the night:

J.D. Martinez of the Los Angeles Dodgers was an injury replacement, but made his mark. He went 2-for-2 with a double and scored the NL's first run of the game in the fourth inning.

Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays made an early bid to be the MVP. He made two tremendous catches in the first inning to prevent the NL from putting runs on the board against New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole. Arozarena then singled in his first at-bat, but was caught stealing to end the first inning.

Sonny Gray of the Minnesota Twins was the most effective of the AL starting pitchers. Gray came on in the third inning and struck out two of the four batters he faced.

Texas Rangers to host 2023 MLB All-Star Game

Craig Kimbrel #31 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammates after defeating the American League 3-2 during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game.

The Texas Rangers will host the 2024 MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington. While the site of the 2025 game has yet to be determined, the 2026 game will be played at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Poll : 0 votes