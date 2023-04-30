Who is Nathan Eovaldi's wife, Rebekah Eovaldi? A glimpse into married life of Texas Rangers star pitcher

Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has been married to Rebekah Eovaldi since Dec. 10, 2011. They have been together since 2006 and tied the knot after dating for five years.
The pair share two children, a son, Jace Eovaldi (Jun. 15, 2014), and a daughter, Adeline Eovaldi (Jan. 11, 2019) together.
Both Nathan and Rebekah attended Alvin High School in Alvin, Texas, after which, Rebekah went to Alvin Community College, while the pitcher attended Texas A&M University. Rebekah currently has an online bakery (Bekahs Pink Apron Cakes) that's operational on Instagram.
"Bekahs Pink Apron Cakes" offer custom cakes and desserts.
Nathan Eovaldi's role in Texas Rangers' win over New York Yankees
Nathan Eovaldi pitched a great game against the New York Yankees on Saturday night, giving up only three hits and leading the Texas Rangers to a 2-0 win.
"Nathan with a complete game shut piece against the Yankees. Some things never change." - Jared Carrabis
It marked Texas' second straight win after enduring a four-game losing streak.