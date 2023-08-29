Who is Neal ElAttrache, the doctor performing Tony Gonsolin's Tommy John surgery? Career of miracle surgeon who fixed Tom Brady's knee, explored

The name Neal ElAttrache may not be familiar to sports fans, but he's one of the most important figures in modern athletics. The surgeon is responsible for practically saving several athletes careers', and he's poised to try and do the same for Tony Gonsolin.

The pitcher is set to have surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The superb doctor has helped loads of athletes before, including a few of the most notable from different sports.

Who is Neal ElAttrache?

Once Tony Gonsolin, the Los Angeles Dodgers ace, recovers from his upcoming Tommy John surgery, he will be added to the list of extremely high profile athletes who've gone to the miracle doctor.

The list is incredibly impressive. ElAttrache has worked most famously on Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback has had one serious injury in his career, a torn ACL. That can be debilitating, but Brady was patched up by the doctor and returned and played for a lot longer.

Zack Greinke, Carl Crawford and Josh Beckett are other baseball patients of his. So is Bryce Harper, who did the Philadelphia Phillies' slugger's recent arm surgery.

The late Kobe Bryant is another patient that received excellent care from Neal ElAttrache. The late NBA icon went to the surgeon for help and came back surprisingly well.

Neal ElAttrache worked on Kobe Bryant

ElAttrache may be known for his surgeries, but he's also related to Rocky star Sylvester Stallone. It doesn't get much more famous than this.

How long does it take to recover from Tommy John surgery?

Tommy John surgery is not the career-threatening injury it used to be. Some pitchers have had it twice and bounced back just fine. Still, it costs athletes a load of time to recover.

Full rehabilitation can often take up to a year. Some athletes have had issues for even longer. Bryce Harper's recovery from Tommy John, performed by Neal ElAttrache, only took 182 days to recover from, so about half a year.

That's the fastest recovery ever, but somewhere in the middle of that range is where most athletes fall for recovery time.