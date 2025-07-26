Who is Nick Kurtz? All you need to know about the Athletics rookie record-breaker who made history with 4 HR-game vs Astros

Athletics game against the Houston Astros on Friday witnessed one of the greatest hitting performances as A's rookie sensation Nick Kurtz went deep four times.

Ad

Nick Kurtz has been making waves in the MLB since he was selected with the fourth pick by the Athletics in the 2004 draft. It didn't take him long to grab the attention of the front office as the A's promoted him to the major league roster after just three weeks in Triple-A in April.

While the Lancaster native has been gaining attention for his hitting prowess since his MLB debut, he etched his name into the record books after registering four home runs against the Astros at Daikin Park on Friday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kurtz became the first rookie in MLB history to smash four homers in a game. He also became the 20th player to go deep four times, a single-game record, after going 6-for-6 on the night.

Kurtz's proficiency in baseball started at a young age after his parents, Marie and Jeff, enrolled him in T-ball at 4.

“He had a glove on his hand by the time he could walk,” Marie said.

Ad

However, it wasn't until 12 that Nick Kurtz started showcasing his real potential, representing the USA 12-and-under national team.

“That’s when things took off,” Jeff said.

Nick attended Wake Forest and registered 61 home runs in college baseball before being picked by the A's in the draft last year. He led the minor league in home runs this year before being called up to the senior team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More