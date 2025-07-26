  • home icon
Who is Nick Kurtz? All you need to know about the Athletics rookie record-breaker who made history with 4 HR-game vs Astros

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 26, 2025 04:31 GMT
MLB: Athletics at Houston Astros - Source: Imagn
Who is Nick Kurtz? All you need to know about the Athletics rookie record-breaker who made history with 4 HR-game vs Astros

Athletics game against the Houston Astros on Friday witnessed one of the greatest hitting performances as A's rookie sensation Nick Kurtz went deep four times.

Nick Kurtz has been making waves in the MLB since he was selected with the fourth pick by the Athletics in the 2004 draft. It didn't take him long to grab the attention of the front office as the A's promoted him to the major league roster after just three weeks in Triple-A in April.

While the Lancaster native has been gaining attention for his hitting prowess since his MLB debut, he etched his name into the record books after registering four home runs against the Astros at Daikin Park on Friday.

Kurtz became the first rookie in MLB history to smash four homers in a game. He also became the 20th player to go deep four times, a single-game record, after going 6-for-6 on the night.

Kurtz's proficiency in baseball started at a young age after his parents, Marie and Jeff, enrolled him in T-ball at 4.

“He had a glove on his hand by the time he could walk,” Marie said.
However, it wasn't until 12 that Nick Kurtz started showcasing his real potential, representing the USA 12-and-under national team.

“That’s when things took off,” Jeff said.

Nick attended Wake Forest and registered 61 home runs in college baseball before being picked by the A's in the draft last year. He led the minor league in home runs this year before being called up to the senior team.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
