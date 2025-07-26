Who is Nick Kurtz's sister? Meet Grace Kurtz, an emerging model and horse-riding enthusiast

Athletics rookie Nick Kurtz is no longer just in conversation for the Rookie of the Year; he has been pinned as the front-runner for the title after his record-breaking performance against the Houston Astros on Friday.Kurtz has been on a tear since his MLB debut in April, when his family, including his sister Grace Kurtz, were in the stands cheering for the 22-year-old.Grace is an emerging model and walked the ramp for DC Fashion Week at the National Housing Center in October 2023. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe is also a horse riding enthusiast and her passion for the sport was shared by her mother in an Instagram post which claimed Grace has been practicing it for 14 years. Her mother, Marie, wrote in an Instagram post from her show at HITS Culpeper earlier this month:&quot;So much more than just a horse show... grateful for the #shadesofblue family for another memorable week and @gracekurtzz to 14 years of horse showing experiences! Until next time.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNick Kurtz's sister, Grace, reacts to A's rookie's historic nightGrace, who was present at Nick Kurtz's MLB debut on April 23 against the Texas Rangers, reacted to her brother's record-breaking night on Friday. Grace shared a graphic of Kurtz's four homer-game at Daikin Park in her Instagram story with a 'surprise' emoji.(Image source - Instagram)Nick Kurtz became the first rookie to reach the milestone and the 20th overall player to hit four home runs in a game. He is the second player to go deep four times, the most in a game, this season, joining Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez.