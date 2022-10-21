Who is Nina Altuve? Meet Astros' Star Jose Altuve's Wife

Jose Altuve may be one of the best baseball players of this generation. The Houston Astros star has been through several highs and lows in his career. However, one constant has remained: his wife, Nina.

Nina and Jose Altuve have been married since 2006. She was only 14 and he was 16 when they tied the knot. They both grew up in Maracay, Venezuela.

"Jose Altuve waited for his wife and daughter to celebrate" - @ Hazel Mae

The pair now live in the suburbs of Houston and are both dedicated born-again Christians. They are not shy about proclaiming their faith on social media and at Astros fan events. The pair's only child, daughter Melanie, was born in November 2016.

Not a lot is known about Nina Altuve. She chooses to keep her personal life private. She is a proud supporter of her husband's lifestyle and baseball career. The two have been involved in several charitable causes around Houston.

"Jose Altuve and his wife, Nina, donated 60,000 meals to Kids Meals Inc." - @ Chandler Rome

Jose Altuve had a long and difficult path to the majors. He originally tried out for the Astros when he was 17. However, at just 5-foot-6, Altuve was dismissed for being too small. Altuve worked hard and finally got his opportunity with the Astros. He made his MLB debut with the team in 2011 against the Washington Nationals.

Altuve was a significant part of the Houston Astros' cheating scandal in 2017. He was one the players who allegedly used covert techniques to steal signs from opposing pitchers. However, no firm evidence was found to indict Altuve.

Altuve won the AL MVP Award that same year. He posted a league-best .346 batting average with 24 home runs and 81 RBIs.

Jose Altuve will be a big part of 2022 Houston Astros playoff push

Altuve has struggled so far this postseason. He has yet to record a hit in 19 plate appearances. Although the Astros prevailed against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS, more is needed from him. If the Astros hope to reach the World Series again, Altuve will need to start hitting better.

One thing we know for sure: his wife Nina will be there supporting him through thick and thin.

The Astros host the Yankees for Game 2 of the ALCS tonight at Minute Maid Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:37pm/ET.

