Who are Parker Meadows parents? A closer look at Detroit Tigers record-setting prospect's family

On August 25, Parker Meadows of the Detroit Tigers continued his meteoric stint. Despite only having played four MLB games in his life, the 23-year old appears to be doing it all.

Meadows, a native of Atlanta, was called up to the Tigers earlier last week. The stocky center fielder was selected in the 2nd round of the 2018 draft.

On August 25, Meadows came up to face Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. With two runners on and the score knotted 1-1, the stage was set for a heroic display.

"The Meadows family's reaction to Parker's first homer was everything." - Detroit Tigers

Meadows' bomb was enough to lift the Tigers to a 4-1 win over the Houston Astros. After the dust had settled, a heartwarming video of the Meadows' family rejoicing as their son rounded the bases has started to circulate.

Parker's parents, Kenny and Staci, were visiting from their home town of Loganville, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta. In addition to his parents, Spencer Meadows grandmother, as well as his two best friends were in attendance.

Although not much is known about the family, they have been tireless supporters of Parker's baseball career. During his time playing minor league ball in Lakeland, Florida, Kenny and Staci would regularly make the seven-hour commute to watch and support their talented son.

"You'll never forget your first MLB home run... especially when it's in #walkoff fashion. Parker Meadows sends @Tigers fans home with a night they won't forget!" - MLB

Despite only appearing in 13 at-bats, Meadows already has 4 hits, 3 runs, a triple and now a three-run home run to his name. His first career hit came in just his third at-bat earlier this week in a game against the Chicago Cubs.

Parker Meadows sets the tone for a new, exciting Tigers team

With a record of 59-69, everyone knows that the Detroit Tigers on an expressway to nowhere in 2023. As such, the team knows that the focus should be on the future.

With young and exciting names like Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene, and now Parker Meadows, the team looks to be taking their future seriously. While haters will exclaim that this unbelievable baptism of fire for Meadows may be a fluke, he now has the chance to prove his ability on a team that will be more than happy to have him around.