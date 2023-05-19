Who is Patrick Bailey? All you need to know about highly regarded Giants prospect after call-up

In a somewhat surprising move, the San Francisco Giants have promoted one of their top prospects Patrick Bailey. The catching prospect is currently ranked as the #11 prospect in the Giants organization according to MLB's Pipeline, which is cause for excitement among Giants' fans.

While Bailey has struggled at the plate this season with Triple-A Sacramento, posting a .196 batting average with two home runs and four RBIs in 51 at-bats with the club. However, following a groin injury to San Francisco's starting catcher Joey Bart, the team elected to give Patrick Bailey a shot in the Majors.

Danny Emerman @DannyEmerman Patrick Bailey’s home runs have not been cheapies Patrick Bailey’s home runs have not been cheapies https://t.co/XjGfIUTMWg

Although he is expected to play a backup role to Blake Sabol, Bailey's prospect pedigree could help him surpass Sabol on the depth chart. While no one ever wants to see a player go down with an injury, the fact that the club has called up one of their top prospects is something to get excited about.

The 23-year-old switch-hitting catcher was born and raised in Greensboro, North Carolina, going on to play his college baseball at North Carolina State University. Bailey went on to be drafted by the San Francisco Giants with the 13th overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Amy Gutierrez @amygmultimedia #mlbdebut Spoke to @SFGiants top prospect, C Patrick Bailey last week about the moment he’s been working towards. Just 14 games at AA and 14 games at AAA and he’s headed to SF. Loved his quote on the mental balance you need in this game “be where your feet are” Spoke to @SFGiants top prospect, C Patrick Bailey last week about the moment he’s been working towards. Just 14 games at AA and 14 games at AAA and he’s headed to SF. Loved his quote on the mental balance you need in this game “be where your feet are” 👣 ⚾️ #mlbdebut https://t.co/kZW8QWeLwz

"Spoke to @SFGiants top prospect, C Patrick Bailey last week about the moment he’s been working towards. Just 14 games at AA and 14 games at AAA and he’s headed to SF. Loved his quote on the mental balance you need in this game “be where your feet are” #mlbdebut" - @amygmultimedia

Some of the other top MLB prospects that were selected after Bailey include Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals, Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs, and Austin Wells of the New York Yankees.

Patrick Bailey's call-up is an exciting moment in an otherwise uninspiring season for the San Francisco Giants

For a brief moment this past offseason, the San Francisco Giants had both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa on their roster, only to begin the season with neither in their uniform. The confusing and disappointing offseason for Giants fans ended with several high-risk veterans on the roster such as Michael Conforto and Mitch Haniger, instead of Judge and Correa.

Currently, San Francisco is third in the NL West with a 20-23 record, however, the team has been average compared to the rest of the league, sitting 18th in runs scored and 17th in team batting average. While Bailey may not be the savior, it's an opportunity for excitement for the fans.

