Who is Paul Sewald's wife Molly Sewald? Delving into personal life of Diamondbacks pitcher

Paul Sewald's wife is named Molly Sewald. Since December 16, 2017, the two have been married and enjoy marital bliss. They got engaged on December 9, 2016, and were together about a year later. Since then, they have remained strong over the last six years.

Paul Sewald's wife Molly Sewald has been with him through all the ups and downs of his career. The two have one child together. Their daughter was born in August of 2021.

She was born on April 4, 1992, in Sacramento, California. She then graduated from Arizona State University in 2015. She first worked as a civil engineer for Kimley-Horn & Associates, but her work career has remained largely private.

The Arizona Diamondbacks couldn't complete the dream season in the World Series, falling in five games. Sewald will now have to deal with that frustration, but his wife Molly will be there for him.

Paul Sewald and his wife Molly Sewald have been together a while

Through it all, Paul Sewald and his wife have been together. She and he were married in 2017, and that was just after he made his MLB debut with the New York Mets.

He has bounced around the league, being with the Seattle Mariners before the Diamondbacks, who just lost to the Texas Rangers in the World Series.

Sewald described what it was like when his wife went into labor without him. It was not pleasant according to Seattle Refined:

"Nervous, anxious, worried I wasn't going to get on the first flight from Seattle down to Las Vegas. It happened very quickly. I've likened it to: I would rather race the bases loaded in a game than worry about not getting home to your wife who is in labor. It was a little tricky. I made it back. She had a tough night without me, which I'll never be able to live that down, but I was there for all the most important parts and that's what matters most."

Sewald has faced some of the toughest hitters in Major League Baseball, and he'd choose that over missing the labor of his wife every single time.