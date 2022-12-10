Who is Pete Alonso's wife? Meet Haley Walsh

The charming couple, Pete Alonso and Haley Alonso, agreed to get married in November 2021. According to the story, the couple began dating in 2015 and announced their engagement in 2018.

After a few years of dating and becoming engaged, the couple's love for one another undoubtedly strengthened. Throughout the years, their relationship had to withstand many ups and downs, but their love for one another overcame all difficulties.

"Pete Alonso and wife Haley meet Pope Francis during their honeymoon" - nypost

Haley, a former figure skater who interned at NBC News, has been writing for a lifestyle blog lately. Together, Pete Alonso and Haley Alonso work for non-profit organizations. They participate in these activities and direct a group called "Homers for Heroes". The couple's world was shaken up by an accident in March 2022, but happily everything worked out.

Pete Alonso with Haley Alonso

Haley first met Pete when he was a Florida Gator playing on campus in college. Haley, on the other hand, attended Michigan State University and didn't attend college in Florida; thus, the two enjoyed a few years of long-distance dating. 2018 saw Pete pop the question to Haley, calling it "the finest day of his life."

"Girlfriends of the College World Series -- Haley is dating Peter Alonso" - bustedcoverage

After winning the 2019 Rookie of the Year award, Pete was eager to help others. Amazingly, Pete Alonso's girlfriend—who eventually became his wife—decided it was time to give something back.

The two announced the founding of "Homers for Heroes" in the spring of 2020 with the intention of supporting local everyday heroes. Pete and Haley had planned to recognize 1-2 heroes each month, but they later changed their minds as they felt the world needed more heroes.

Haley Walsh is a Star-Girl

Haley worked as an intern for NBC News in Boston while majoring in political science and journalism. She has also competed in figure skating in the past. Haley moved to Tampa in 2018 to live with her partner. Currently, she is merely looking forward to getting married and settling down.

She recently launched her own blog and is currently pursuing her own profession and path. Since Haley's current employment status is unknown, calculating her salary is challenging. She does, however, contribute to her fiance's $3 million fortune.

Haley and Pete Alonso have been together since their college days, and they make a cute couple who can't be apart. Haley has been concentrating on settling down with Pete and finding her path as Alonso continues to progress in his baseball career.

Poll : 0 votes