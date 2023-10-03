Who is Randy Arozarena’s mom Sandra González? What we know so far about Rays superstar’s mother

Randy Arozarena is an absolute superstar for the Tampa Bay Rays, who have begun their playoff journey in 2023. He, like everyone else, has a mother. His mother is being honored at the game today so it's a special occasion for him and his family.

Randy Arozarena's mother's name is Sandra González, and she is a brand new US citizen. It's not often that people achieve this impressive feat, and so she is likely one of the newest citizens of the country that her son plays in.

Jomboy Media tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Randy Arozarena's mom got her Visa last week. She flew in from Mexico and is going to watch Randy play in the big leagues for the first time today. And she's throwing out the first pitch!"

As a result of the new citizenship, González is now in attendance to watch her son play for the Rays for the first time. It's a playoff series against the Texas Rangers, so it's an incredible time to make her debut.

To honor her, Arozarena and her new status, the Rays had her throw out the first pitch at the game to her son. It's a wonderful time to be part of the Arozarena family.

Randy Arozarena ready to make his mom proud

Randy Arozarena's mom Sandra González is in attendance at the game today. As the playoffs officially begin, his mother is in attendance for the first time. She couldn't have picked a better time to show up.

If there's anyone in baseball who routinely shows up in big games, it's the Rays outfielder. He first made a name for himself by effectively dragging the Rays to the World Series in 2020, before he even qualified for Rookie of the Year voting.

Earlier this year, he dragged Mexico during the World Baseball Classic. He made big plays and delivered in the clutch as has become his nature. He is poised to help the Rays make a deep run this postseason, and his mom can finally be in attendance to watch him do it.