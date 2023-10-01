Who could replace Buck Showalter? Evaluating top 3 potential candidates to fill vacant hot seat at New York Mets

On October 1, Buck Showalter of the New York Mets announced that he would be stepping down as the team's manager. After MLB's richest team failed on just about every front his year, the news hardly came as a surprise.

Showalter is a 67-year old veteran manager with years of experience. Last year, he led the Mets to their first 100 win season since 1988. The winningest manager never to win a World Series, Buck Showalter was considered the cream of the crop.

The Mets' payroll is worth $350 million, and even still, finding an apt replacement for Showalter will not be easy. Either way, let's examine some possible replacement that billionaire GM Steve Cohen might want to look at to replace Showalter.

Three names to replace Buck Showalter as New York Mets manager

3. Charlie Montoyo

Charlie Montoyo only ever played four games in the MLB, coming back during the 1993 season with the Montreal Expos. However, Montoyo did demonstrate impeccable baseball skills from behind the rail. The 2020 AL Manager of the Year nominee, Montoyo managed the Toronto Blue Jays to an even .500 record as manager between 2019 and 2022. Now a bench coach for the White Sox, Montoyo would have popularity within the massive Puerto Rican community in Queens, with which Cohen's wife identifies.

2. Ryne Sandberg

If Steve Cohen wants to be flashy in his replacement of Buck Showalter, then name recognition will need to play a part. Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg, who won the 1984 MVP Award with the Chicago Cubs, has dabbled in managing before. A manager for the Phillies from 2013 to 2015, Sanberg's name could certainly draw some interest among Mets fans.

1. Gabe Kepler

For most of the 2023 season, the San Francisco Giants were looking like a solid baseball team. However, despite opening the season strongly, the team will now finsih below .500. Now, ex-manager Gabe Kepler must take the blame. In 2021, Gabe Kepler led the Giants to a franchise-record 107 wins, but the former AL Manager of the Year was just fired last week. With Kepler, Cohen can obtain experience, and talent to replace Buck Showalter.

"#MLB The San Francisco #Giants have fired manager Gabe Kepler. Kepler spent 4 seasons with the #Giants going 107-55 in 2021. The team has struggled to stay consistent outside of that season, going 81-81 in 2022, and 78-81 so far in 2023." - Spotlight Sports