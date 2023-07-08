Who is replacing Aaron Judge and Mike Trout in the All-Star Game? New outfielders for American League revealed

The 93rd MLB All-Star Game is almost upon us. However to fans' dismay, two of their favorite stars - Aaron Judge and Mike Trout - will be missing from the game due to injuries they have sustained this season.

Aaron Judge has been out of action for more than a month after he sustained a ligament tear in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on the 4th of June. The Yankees captain completed a defensive play in the outfield by running backward, but as he completed the catch, he hit a fence of the Dodgers' stadium.

Mike Trout's injury is a more recent one as the Los Angeles Angels superstar left early in the game against the San Diego Padres last week. While batting, the Halos outfielder felt discomfort in his left wrist after fouling off a ball. Later reports suggested that he would be missing weeks of action due to a broken wrist.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Both players have been regulars in the All-Star game. In the last six years, Aaron Judge has been an All-Star four times, missing out on the showcase game in 2019. Whereas Mike Trout has had 10 consecutive All-Star selections starting from 2012.

Who are the players replacing Aaron Judge and Mike Trout in the AL lineup?

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays was promoted to the starting lineup after Trout's injury whereas Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia made it to the lineup after Judge was announced unavailable for the game.

Hays has been batting at .313 this season with 34 RBIs and 87 hits. Garcia, on the other hand, is the league's RBI leader with 73 RBIs.

Roster replacements include shortstop Wander Franco from the Tampa Bay Rays who has impressed fans with an average of .284 in the season so far. He is replacing Judge in the roster as a reserve whereas Mike Trout's replacement is Kyle Tucker from the Astros who has had a 55 RBI season.

Poll : 0 votes