Who is Ron Washington? Is he an Ideal Candidate For White Sox Manager Opening

Who is Ron Washington? Some might remember him as one of the most storied managers in baseball. As of last year, Washington is also a World Series champion.

Earlier this month, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa said that he will be retiring from baseball at the end of the season. Citing health concerns as the reason La Russa is stepping away, fans in the Windy City will miss La Russa, who began his managerial career with the White Sox in 1979.

Jesse Rogers @JesseRogersESPN The White Sox are interviewing Astros bench coach Joe Espada in person today in Houston. They've also reached out to Braves third base coach Ron Washington, among others. @JonHeyman first tweeted Sox/Espada interview today. The White Sox are interviewing Astros bench coach Joe Espada in person today in Houston. They've also reached out to Braves third base coach Ron Washington, among others. @JonHeyman first tweeted Sox/Espada interview today.

After serving as the manager of several teams and winning a World Series in St. Louis in both 2006 and 2011, La Russa returned to the Sox in 2021. In his first season with the team, he brought them back to the top of the division for the first time in 13 years.

Since then, many names have been floated, including former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy. However, many have begun to think that Ron Washington is the right man for the job.

Ron Washington started his MLB career for the LA Dodgers in 1977. After playing the bulk of his career for the Minnesota Twins, he retired as a member of the Houston Astros in 1989. Washington finished his MLB career with a modest 20 home runs and 146 RBIs.

It became apparent thereafter that Washington's strength was more as a manager rather than a player. Washington managed the Texas Rangers for eight seasons from 2007 to 2014. During that time, Washington's record was 664-611. He also won the AL Pennant twice and led the Rangers to the World Series in 2011, eventually losing to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ross Read @RossRead Ron Washington looks like a man who knows how to get the Harold's Chicken order right and isn't afraid to drive south of Roosevelt. Bring him to the White Sox. Ron Washington looks like a man who knows how to get the Harold's Chicken order right and isn't afraid to drive south of Roosevelt. Bring him to the White Sox. https://t.co/CWxm1g7d8j

Following his tenure with the Rangers, Washington was recruited by the Atlanta Braves to be the third base coach. Washington won the World Series as a member of the Braves last year in 2021.

Will Ron Washington take the reigns in Chicago?

It's hard to say; no moves will be made until the White Sox can have a good look at each candidate. Washington is a seasoned manager who has proven he can win. It would not be surprising if the Sox give him a call soon. The question is, will he answer?

