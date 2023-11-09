Who is Ron Washington's wife, Gerry? Here's what we know about new Angels manager's married life

Ron Washington, the recently appointed manager of the Los Angeles Angels, brings not only a wealth of baseball expertise but also a rich personal history that includes his devoted wife Gerry. In an attempt to delve into the more private aspects of the new Angels skipper’s life, let’s explore what is known about Ron Washington’s wife and their journey together.

Gerry, also known as Vanessa, has been an integral part of Ron Washington’s life for over four decades. The couple, who tied the knot on September 16, 1972, share a remarkable love story that began during their college years. College sweethearts, they dated for four years before exchanging vows marking the beginning of a lifelong partnership.

Was Ron Washington fired from the Rangers after cheating on his wife?

While Ron Washington had made headlines for his achievements in baseball, including leading the Texas Rangers to the World Series, Gerry has remained a steady presence behind the scenes. The couple has weathered various challenges, including cheating allegations on Washington’s side back in 2014 which forced his exit from the Rangers.

Despite their bump on the road back in 2014, the couple has maintained a degree of privacy in their personal life. Gerry has been a supportive figure, standing by her husband especially during challenges.

As Ron Washington embarks on a new chapter as the Angels’ manager, the spotlight not only shines on his baseball career but also on the enduring partnership with Gerry. The couple, now grandparents, continue to navigate life’s journey together, making an impact not just in the world of baseball but also in the realm of enduring love that has proven capable of rising through the ashes.