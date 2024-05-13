"Who’s cutting onions in here?" - Orioles fans wipe tears as Anthony Santander records heartfelt message for mum followed by sweet surprise

On Mother's Day, celebrated on Sunday, right fielder Anthony Santander recorded an heartfelt message for his mother, Yoleida. It happened on Sunday afternoon when the Orioles social media team asked him to record a message for his mother, whom he thought was in Venezuela.

However, little did he know that his mother, Yoleida, was just behind the glass when Santander started to record the message.

While starting to record it, Santander fell short of words, as he couldn't pick the right ones to make up a perfect message. He finally recorded one, and this is what he said:

"Mom, from my heart, it's been 30 years now being a wonderful mother, thanks to God and those who are missing, with the power of God. I love your phrase, please, when I say you're old, I have to tell you things because I'm your mom and that's how it is, mommy. Yes, just like when you give me kisses and hugs every night and every morning," Santander said.

"I am grateful to God for the mother that I have, a mother that commissioned from my childhood to form a good man, a man with a good heart, and a warrior of life. And so you, you prepared me for this life. Hey, I love you so much, Mom. Happy Mother's Day."

Fans sent out their heartfelt reactions on the beautiful moment between mother and son.

"Who’s cutting onions in here??? 🧡🖤" one fan wrote.

Anthony Santander and his mother reunite after the recorded message

Anthony Santander's mother Yoleida was present behind the glass of the recording room when he was working on his message for her. As soon as the message completed, the mother-son duo were reunited in the room and hugged each other.

On meeting her son, Yoleida was grateful to God for the "exemplary man" he has become. She thanked the club for their efforts to reunite them.

"That's my baby. I love him. I thank my God for that good boy, what God who gave that wisdom to train you, guide you through that good path, and for being that exemplary man, wonderful, kind, and above all, that good heart there is," she said. "Thank you, thank you all for this beautiful moment. Thank you."

Anthony Santander's parents reside at the mainland municipality Agua Blanca. It's not easy for them to meet each other regularly, given Santander's regular season commitments. Once the season concludes, he goes back to his hometown and cherishes his time there.

