Who is Shane Bieber's wife, Kara Bieber? A glimpse into married life of Guardians pitcher

In January 2023, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Kara Kavajecz in Malibu.

Kavajecz hails from a rural area in Northern California and has played basketball and volleyball. Out of her passion for fashion and immense love for creating stylish looks, she pursued entrepreneurship and now runs her own fashion brand, KM Collection.

Bieber and Kavajecz met while studying at the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB). After dating for years, they got engaged in 2021, three years after Bieber had made his MLB debut.

“I’ve never been so sure of where I am supposed to be like I do in this exact moment” 📄🤍 -- Kara Kavajecz

Shane Bieber was picked by the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB draft. Two years later, he made his big league debut with the club against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Shane Bieber earns win for Guardians over Yankees

Cleveland Guardians vs Seattle Mariners: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 30: Shane of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners during Opening Day at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2023, in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber pitched a dominant seven innings against the New York Yankees on Monday night for his first win of the MLB 2023 season.

Although he allowed five hits and three walks, he managed to keep the Bombers from scoring after the first inning. Bieber threw 56 of his 99 pitches for strikes and held the Yankees scoreless for the remainder of the game.

#ForTheLand Shane Bieber strikes out Aaron Judge for the second straight time. He's now set down 10 Yankees in a row! Shane Bieber strikes out Aaron Judge for the second straight time. He's now set down 10 Yankees in a row!#ForTheLand https://t.co/QFGEJX7Sy2

"Shane strikes out Aaron Judge for the second straight time. He's now set down 10 Yankees in a row!" - Bally Sports Cleveland

The Cleveland Guardians eventually edged past the New York Yankees 3-2.

