Who is Shane McClanahan's girlfriend, Andrea Hauksdottir? Personal life of Rays pitcher explored

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan is in a relationship with Icelandic professional soccer player Andrea Hauksdottir. The couple met while attending the College of South Florida.

McClanahan began his professional baseball career with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. He made his MLB debut in 2021 and has since become a prominent member of the team's pitching rotation. McClanahan has shown great potential and was named the Opening Day starter for the Rays.

Where has Shane McClanahan’s girlfriend Andrea Hauksdottir played?

Andrea Hauksdottir is a notable football player who has achieved success both professionally and as a national team player for Iceland.

She has played for teams like Mexican side Club America, Houston Dash, Le Havre and Breiablik. Hauksdottir was named the American Athletic Conference midfielder of the year during her college career at the University of South Florida.

McClanahan and Hauksdottir have been open about their relationship, appearing together at events like the All-Star Game Red Carpet Show in 2022. The Icelandic news outlet Frettabladid has featured pictures of the couple and referred to Shane as "Iceland's new son-in-law in the US."

Both McClanahan and Hauksdottir have a shared passion for sports, as they have pursued athletic careers.

They support and inspire each other in their respective endeavors. While they have been public about their relationship, they have not yet shared any pictures of each other on their social media accounts. Outside their sports careers, Hauksdottir enjoys traveling with friends and family, visiting places like Walt Disney World and Zion National Park.

McClanahan comes from a close-knit family, with his parents James Clancy McClanahan and Lisa McClanahan providing him with unwavering support throughout his journey in baseball.

