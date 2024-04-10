Who is Spencer Arrighetti? Everything we know about Astros pitching prospect recalled in wake of Framber Valdez injury

The Houston Astros are promoting Spencer Arrighetti in the wake of the recent Framber Valdez news, per The Athletic's Chandler Rome. After being scratched from his Monday start, Valdez has been transferred to the 15-day IL.

Arrighetti will make his MLB debut on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals. All eyes will be on the young righty as he faces big-league hitting for the first time in his career.

So far in the minors, Spencer Arrighetti has pitched in two games, compiling a 2.16 ERA with 10 strikeouts on 8.1 innings of work. He must be at the top of his game on Wednesday as Kansas City has some exciting bats in that lineup.

Taking a closer look at Spencer Arrighetti

Houston Astros Manager Joe Espada (Image via Getty)

The Houston Astros selected Spencer Arrighetti in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He made a name for himself at the University of Louisiana, where he dominated.

Arrighetti is a four-pitch pitcher. he throws a fastball, slider, curveball, and changeup. Many scouts believe his slider is the best pitch in his repertoire. His fastball sits in the low 90s but moves, giving it some life.

Houston's hand has been forced to bring up Arrighetti much earlier than they wanted to. The team that has largely dominated the league with a tremendous rotation has five starters on the IL.

Fortunately, some big names are nearing their return to the mound. Justin Verlander is currently in the middle of his minor-league assignment and has looked good.

Other pitchers nearing a return include Luis Garcia, who is working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He is eyeing to get back into the rotation sometime in mid-May while Lance McCullers Jr. has July circled on his calendar.

With Framber Valdez and Jose Urquidy, there is no telling when either might be healthy enough to return.

