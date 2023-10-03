Who are the starting pitchers for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks in NL Wild Card Series?

The Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks enter a key Wild Card Series today. They'll play three games to see who can win two of them. Pitching matters in the playoffs, and it is amplified in such a short series. Here are who each team has lined up to pitch and try to lead them to the Division Series.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitchers

See here for the probable starters for the NL Wild Card Series for the Milwaukee Brewers:

Game 1- Corbin Burnes

Game 2- Freddy Peralta

Game 3- Wade Miley

The Brewers are sending their ace Corbin Burnes out for Game 1. They want to get started on the right foot. The next two starters are not determined, but it's likely that Freddy Peralta and Wade Miley will get the call.

Corbin Burnes will start Game 1

Brandon Woodruff is currently out and unlikely to pitch in the Wild Card Series. The Brewers hope to eventually get him back, but they're left a little thin in the meantime.

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitchers

Here are the probable pitchers the Arizona Diamondbacks will trot out for the series:

Game 1- Brandon Pfaadt

Game 2- Zac Gallen

Game 3- Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks are holding their ace for Game 2. In Game 1, rookie Brandon Pfaadt will start opposite Burnes in a tough game. Merrill Kelly will go to close the series if it gets that far, with Zac Gallen providing the Game 2 start.

The Diamondbacks have a trio of solid pitchers, and they'll need them to be on their game to win on the road.

Who will have the advantage?

Here's which team will have an advantage in each matchup:

Game 1- Brewers

Game 2- Diamondbacks

Game 3- Diamondbacks

Without Brandon Woodruff, the Brewers are a little more thin than the Diamondbacks. That will hurt them at the end of the series. Burnes is unrivaled and he will likely win Game 1.

Zac Gallen has been fantastic this season and gives the Diamondbacks a big advantage in Game 2. Game 3 is a bit of a toss-up, but Kelly has been solid and is probably a little better than Wade Miley at this point.