Who is Stephen Strasburg's wife, Rachel Lackey? A glimpse into the married life of retiring Nationals legend

Stephen Strasburg, the celebrated pitcher of the Washington Nationals, is not just celebrated on the baseball diamond – he's a loving husband and a devoted father too.

Strasburg's journey in MLB started when he was selected as the top pick in the 2009 MLB draft, and then he made his major league debut in 2010.

Apart from baseball, Strasburg also has a beautiful family. Stephen and Rachel Lackey were college sweethearts. Hailing from Santee, California, Strasburg's journey led him to San Diego State University, where his parents had also studied.

Strasburg and Lackey, a fellow athlete who played water polo during her high school days, met at the university and soon started a relationship. After 18 months of courtship, Strasburg popped the question to Lackey with a diamond in hand.

Their marriage happened in an outdoor ceremony on January 9th, 2010, at the South Coast Winery near San Diego.

They soon became parents by welcoming two beautiful daughters into their lives. Their first daughter, Reagan, was born in October 2013, while their second daughter in April 2017.

Stephen Strasburg has plans to retire now

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg is reportedly set to retire, marking the end of a career defined by both exceptional highs and frustrating setbacks.

Strasburg, who was the first overall pick in the 2009 MLB draft, captured attention with remarkable talent and earned a World Series MVP award in 2019. However, injuries ultimately plagued his journey, with his last game appearance dating back to June 2022.

A news conference is possibly scheduled for September 9th at Nationals Park before a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Strasburg's career took an important turn when he signed a massive seven-year, $245 million contract in 2019, yet he only managed 31⅓ innings due to injuries after that.

His struggles worsened following surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in 2021, which led to a lot of pain and discomfort.

Even after the challenges he faced, Strasburg leaves a heritage of remarkable performances. With a 113-62 record, a 3.24 ERA, and 1,723 strikeouts in 247 regular-season starts, he made a powering impact.

His postseason contributions were pivotal, providing the Nationals' 2019 world championship victory.

The decision has financial implications, given his substantial contract. Strasburg's ongoing battle with severe nerve damage and everyday tasks was becoming challenging and has also contributed to his retirement decision.

While his departure overshadows his contributions to the sport, the success he had with the Nationals success will remain a memorable chapter in baseball history.