Who is Stephen Vogt's wife Alyssa? Personal life of retired catcher turned Guardians manager

On Nov. 6, the Cleveland Guardians named Stephen Vogt, a former MLB catcher as their new manager. The 39-year old will replace Terry "Tito" Francona, who was the longest-tenured manager in baseball before announcing his retirement.

Regarded as a fan-favorite during his decade-long tenured in MLB, Vogt will not be at the helm of one of baseball's youngest and most exciting teams. A two-time All-Star, Vogt will focus on turning the team's fortunes around.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We believe in Stephen Vogt. We have hired Stephen Vogt as the 45th manager in franchise history. #ForTheLand" - Cleveland Guardians

As with any big move, Vogt's family will be impacted by his big new decision. A native of California, Vogt met his wife Alyssa while they were enrolled at Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California. A basketball player in her own right, Stephen and Alyssa were married in 2010.

Now the parents of two girls and three boys, Vogt and his wife Alyssa are patrons of the School of Imagination in Dublin, California, an organization Vogt became involved with during his time with the Oakland Athletics. A family man to the core, Vogt has his wife and children among his active fans.

Expand Tweet

"Throwback to Stephen Vogt’s last professional at-bat, where his kids announced his name as he came to the plate and he hit a home run. How can you not be romantic about baseball?" - MLB Deadline News

During his career and since his retirement in 2022, Vogt has pursued a side-career involving stand-up comedy.

Voted by his MLB teammates as one of the funniest men in baseball several times, the 2007 12th rounder has served as the bullpen coach for the Seattle Mariners since the start of the 2023 season.

Stephen Vogt may have the right mindset to get the Guardians going

After exchanging blows all season with the Minnesota Twins for the top spot in the AL Central, Cleveland faded away in the dog days of the season. As someone who played quite recently, Vogt is uniqurely positioned to speak to players on a deeper, more real level than some veteran managers are.

Indeed, the challenges lying before a team like the Guardians are vast and plentiful. Vogt, with his lack of experience, will need to play a different game and rely on his intangible sense of connection with his players to gain trust and win games in 2024.