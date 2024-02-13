Who stole Jackie Robinson's statue? Wichita felon arrested in connection with theft of MLB legend's $75,000 sculpture

It's been a difficult three weeks for a Wichita community after a Jackie Robinson statue was stolen from a youth baseball park. Earlier this year at League 42's McAdams Park in Wichita, Kansas, a statue of the iconic infielder was cut off at the feet and stolen from the youth baseball facility.

Since the Jackie Robinson statue was initially stolen, the Robinson statue was found by the Wichita Fire Department after they received a call about a trash can on fire at Garvey Park.

"BREAKING: Wichita police say 45-year-old Ricky Alderete has been arrested for stealing and destroying League 42's Jackie Robinson statue for the purpose of scrap metal. The chiefs says more arrests are expected. #KAKEnews" - @KAKEnews

According to the Wichita Police Department, 45-year-old Ricky Alderete has been charged with felony theft, aggravated criminal damage to property, identity theft, and making false information. The Robinson statue was valued at $75,000, which is why is it felony theft since is over the $25,000 threshold.

Aaron Moses of the Wichita Police Department explained that there was no indication that the theft and subsequent burning of the statue was not racially motivated. Instead, investigators believe that the reason the statue was taken was for financial purposes by potentially scrapping the metal. Sources told ESPN that 95% of the statue was made of copper.

Created back in 2013, the youth baseball organization League 42 set out to allow children in the Wichita area an opportunity to play baseball without having to pay expensive fees. The former Los Angeles Dodgers star's statue, which was installed at the facility in 2021, became a beckon for the community and those who played the game there.

Wichita Police believe further arrests will be made in the theft of the Jackie Robinson statue

The Wichita Police also announced that surveillance footage of the area where the Jackie Robinson statue was found revealed at least three individuals at the site. Although there has been no word of other suspects, the Wichita Police Department and League 42 Foundation director Bob Lutz believe that everyone involved will be arrested.

"The theft and destruction of the Jackie Robinson statue in Wichita is depressing, especially since it was at a Little League park. But the fact $300K in donations poured in (the statue’s value was $75K) is far more powerful. The light shines through." - @DamonAmendo

Members of the Wichita City Council have said that there have already been a number of donations that have been given in the hope of erecting a new version of the statue. Lutz said that nearly $300,000 in donations have already come in.

