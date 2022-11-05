Who is the Tallest Umpire in the MLB?

Few jobs in sports are more difficult than being an MLB umpire. Whether it's the concentration required to track the location of a ball being thrown in your direction at 95mph, or being screamed at by an upset manager. It is a difficult job and one that I do not personally envy. No one is ever happy with an MLB ump, no matter what they do.

"MLB is hilarious they rotate their umps for no reason they see Hoberg have a perfect game in the world series last game and decide yeah let’s swap him out and move him to 1B ump this game" - @SadGuardiansFan

The road to becoming an MLB umpire might be more difficult than the job itself. There are only 76 umps at the MLB level, with every one of them having to spend years in the minor leagues to gain experience and pay their dues.

Potential umpires will spend months at the MiLB Umpire Training Academy in Vero, Florida, learning on and off-field skills that will set them up for a potential future as an ump.

If an ump is selected to work in the minors, they will spend several years honing their craft before earning their Triple-A certification. They will then undergo further evaluation by the MLB before getting a call to the show.

While becoming an MLB ump is based on technique and the ability to call a strike-zone, some fans wonder if the size of the ump affects their quality. Based on the information above, if someone was unable to produce on a technical level, they would never reach the majors, no matter their size.

"I guess I’ve never cheered on an official for any game I’ve ever watched, but will be doing so tonight! My friend Jordan Baker, who is an MLB umpire, made the crew calling the World Series and tonight he is behind the plate. Proud of him." - Todd Fisher

Jordan Baker is currently the tallest ump in the MLB, standing at an impressive 6'7", the same height as Aaron Judge. While Baker is the tallest, the shortest umps in the Majors are Jerry Meals and Mark Wegner, who both stand at 5'8".

How much does an MLB umpire make?

The average salary for an MLB Ump in 2022 was $235,000. While rookie umps start with a salary of $150,000, the more experienced can make upwards of $400,000.

