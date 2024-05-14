Trevor Bauer firmly believes he should be on an MLB team right now. The former Cy Young winner hasn't pitched in three years, but he's been on a mission to get past his legal issues and return to the highest level of baseball. Bauer has spent time in Japan and Mexico as he tries to showcase that he still has the talent needed.

MLB teams haven't paid much attention to his attempts, though. There has been very little interest since his suspension despite rampant injuries. He is reinstated now, but hasn't received an offer from anyone.

Bauer believes he's more than good enough to be playing for someone. A fan stated that he could be useful to quite a few last-place teams, and Bauer confidently stated his case on X.

"There’s not a single MLB team out there that has 3 starters better than me. Let alone 5. And I’m as cheap or cheaper than any of them since I’m willing to play for the minimum. And even though I have the support of players, coaches, fans, managers, and gms league-wide, every time they go to the owner to sign me they’re told no.

"Makes you wonder who is telling all the owners not to sign me."

Bauer is not lost for confidence in his quest for an MLB contract, but he does believe there's more to his lack of opportunity than skill or talent.

Trevor Bauer playing in Mexico in search of a contract

Trevor Bauer's response claiming that he should be on an MLB roster came after yet another highlight posted of his journey in the Mexican Baseball League. After a stint in Japan, the former Los Angeles Dodgers star went to Mexico to keep trying.

Trevor Bauer is trying to get back to the MLB

He even pitched in an exhibition match against the New York Yankees to try and get the sport's attention. He pitched three shutout innings against them, but there was no contract as a result.

Despite injuries to quite a few star pitchers, such as Spencer Strider, Gerrit Cole, Bobby Miller, Shane Bieber and others, teams are not considering Bauer at this time despite his best efforts.

