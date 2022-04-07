Who is Thomas Ricketts, the man pushing to buy Chelsea, and what is the Chicago Cubs owner's net worth?

Thomas Ricketts is the Chairman of the Chicago Cubs. Ricketts is also the chairman, co-founder, and former CEO of Incapital LLC, which assists securities companies and private investors in gaining more efficient access to corporate bonds. J. Joseph Ricketts, the founder of TD Ameritrade, is his father. The Ricketts siblings, sister Laura and brothers Pete and Todd, serve on the Cubs board of directors.

Recently, Thomas Ricketts has been in the news because the Ricketts family, majority owners of the Chicago Cubs, is one of the possible purchasers of the Chelsea Premier League football club. Chelsea is currently owned by Roman Abramovich, who indicated he is selling the club due to potential penalties imposed by the Russian-Ukraine dispute.

The Sun - Chelsea @SunChelsea Chelsea for sale: Property billionaire Nick Candy and Chicago Cubs owner Thomas Ricketts join list of potential owners thesun.co.uk/sport/17860068… Chelsea for sale: Property billionaire Nick Candy and Chicago Cubs owner Thomas Ricketts join list of potential owners thesun.co.uk/sport/17860068…

This isn't the first time the Ricketts family has dabbled with European football. They were interested in purchasing most of A.C. Milan's shares in 2018. In 2018, Elliott Management Corporation became the principal owner.

Milan Eye @MilanEye The primary offer for acquiring Milan shares is presented by the Ricketts family, Thomas Ricketts in particular, CEO of investment bank of Chicago Incapital Llc and patron of Chicago Cubs [ @MilanoFinanza The primary offer for acquiring Milan shares is presented by the Ricketts family, Thomas Ricketts in particular, CEO of investment bank of Chicago Incapital Llc and patron of Chicago Cubs [@MilanoFinanza] https://t.co/4Z1kA5uwtm

The takeover crisis at Chelsea has taken another turn, as Thomas' father Joseph has become caught in a racism issue. Chelsea fans have taken to social media to express their opposition to the Ricketts family's proposal following the publication of an e-mail containing Islamophobic remarks.

“Christians and Jews can have a mutual respect for each other to create a civil society. As you know, Islam cannot do that. Therefore, we cannot ever let Islam become a large part of our society. Muslims are naturally my (our) enemy due to their deep antagonism and bias against non-Muslims,” Joe Ricketts allegedly said in an email in 2012.

They want to be 'champions both on and off the field' and reveal some of the details around their meetings this week. In full here on @GOAL: #CFC Laura Ricketts has released her first statement around her family's bid to buy Chelsea.They want to be 'champions both on and off the field' and reveal some of the details around their meetings this week. In full here on @GOAL: goal.com/en-gb/news/lau… Laura Ricketts has released her first statement around her family's bid to buy Chelsea. They want to be 'champions both on and off the field' and reveal some of the details around their meetings this week. In full here on @GOAL: goal.com/en-gb/news/lau… #CFC

Despite Joe Ricketts' apologies for the remarks, the statement could prevent the Ricketts family purchase.

Thomas Ricketts - Chicago Cubs Owner's Net Worth:

As the CEO of one of the most successful MLB clubs, Thomas has achieved a great deal of notoriety and amassed substantial wealth.

World Series - Chicago Cubs v Cleveland Indians - Game Seven

The multi-millionaire, Tom Ricketts, has a net worth of $900 million.

J. Joseph Ricketts, the founder of TD Ameritrade, is Tom's father. Thanks to his father's business skills and prudent investments, the family has an estimated worth of approximately $1 billion in his father's name.

In 2009, Thomas Ricketts won a bid to acquire the Chicago Cubs. Thomas represented a group of family members who clubbed their resources to make a winning bid of $850 million. The Chicago Cubs are now valued at $2.6 billion.

Tom Ricketts isn't just reliant on his family's riches or the returns from the Chicago Cubs. He is the founder and CEO of Incapital LLC, a Chicago-based investment bank. The firm specializes in selling corporate bonds to regular customers.

The Ricketts' family has a 25 percent share in the CSN Chicago television network.

Thomas Ricketts paid $1 million for a 12-room property in 2004, which he and his wife eventually sold. He must have reaped enormous financial benefits from the sales, boosting his net worth.

