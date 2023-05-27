Who is Tim Anderson's wife, Bria Anderson? A glimpse into the personal life of White Sox star

Bria Anderson is the wife of Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. Bria Anderson is a private citizen. She is a mother of two and works as an English teacher. Bria is also an Instagram model and goes by the handle @brialove on. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Alabama and graduated with a degree in learning and education from the College of West Alabama.

Bria is married to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson

Anderson was born on June 23, 1993, and he has had a successful career in Major League Baseball. He was selected by the White Sox in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft and made his debut in the MLB in 2016. Anderson has achieved notable accolades, including having the best batting average in the American League in 2019, winning the Silver Slugger Award in 2020, and being selected to the All-Star team in 2021.

Tim and Bria Anderson got married on November 4, 2017, in a beautiful ceremony held at the Park Crest Function Facility in Hoover, Alabama. They have two children together named Paxton Anderson and Peyton Anderson.

What are the allegations regarding Tim Anderson’s marriage?

Although there have been rumors and allegations of Tim Anderson being involved with another woman, Bria has chosen not to comment on the matter and has shown solidarity with her husband. The rumors suggested that Tim had a relationship with a woman named DeJah Lanae, who gave birth to a child in October. Despite these challenges, Bria has stood by Tim's side and shared a picture of them together, expressing her love for him.

There have been rumors regarding Anderson’s marriage.

Anderson's off-field behavior has faced criticism, but it is important to recognize his achievements on the baseball field. He has been a two-time MLB All-Star, a former batting champion, and has made significant contributions to the Chicago White Sox.

